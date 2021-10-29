Shaktikanta Das reappointed as Governor of RBI for three more years

New Delhi, October 29, 2021

The Government has reappointed Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three more years, an official notification said.

The reappointment will be effective from December 10, it said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das, IAS Retd. (TN:80) as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training said.

Das, former Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, was appointed as the Governor of the RBI on December 11, 2018 for a period of three years. He succeeded Dr. Urjit Patel who had resigned from his position on the previous day, citing "personal reasons".

Das is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1980 batch (Tamil Nadu cadre). He was earlier appointed as Secretary, Economic Affairs on August 29, 2015 and given a three-month extension in tenure from March 1 to May 31, 2017.

Prior to that, he had served as Secretary, Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance.

In November, 2017, Das had been appointed as India’s G 20 Sherpa till December 31, 2018 for the Development Track of the G20. He was also appointed as a member of the 15th Finance Commission, a position that he resigned from after becoming the head of the central bank.

Das has a B. A. and an M. A. in History from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi.

