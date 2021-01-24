Several Secretary-level officers get new postings in bureaucratic reshuffle

New Delhi, January 24, 2021

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved new postings for several Secretary-level officers at the Centre in a bureaucratic reshuffle.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Deepak Khandekar, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been appointed as Secretary, DoPT, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Khandekar is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch (Madhya Pradesh cadre).

Upendra Prasad Singh, lAS (OR:85), Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has been named as the new Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, lAS (MP:87), Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, in the same Ministry.

Chaturvedi will be succeeded by Yogendra Tripathy, lAS (KN:85), Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.

Alok Tandon, lAS (UP:86), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Mines.

G. V. Venugopala Sarma, lAS (OR:86), Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs has been posted as Chairman, National Authority, Chemical Weapons Convention, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

Pankaj Kumar, lAS (NL:87), Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has been named as Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti vice Upendra Prasad Singh, lAS (OR;85) upon his appointment as Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Otem Dai, lAS (TN:87), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India by temporarily upgrading the post to Secretary level.

Alok Kumar, lAS (UP:88), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Power vice Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, lAS (UT:86) upon his superannuation on 31.01.2021.

Bidyut Bihari Swain, lAS (GJ:88), Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be the new Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Praveen Kumar Srivastava, lAS (AM:88), Special Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs has been appointed as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat.

Arvind Singh, lAS (MH:88), Chairman, Airports Authority of India Ministry of Civil Aviation, will be the new Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.

Alka Tiwari, lAS (JH:88), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers as Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of the following officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India, as a measure personal to them:

Praveen Garg, lAS (MP:88), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, lAS (UK:88), Chairman, National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

Anjali Bhawara, lAS (PB:88), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Special Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Jatindra Nath Swain, lAS (TN:88), Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.

Anil Kumar Jha, lAS (KN:88), Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

