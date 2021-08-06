Senior journalist and former UNI Editor Neeraj Bajpai passes away

New Delhi, August 6, 2021

Senior journalist Neeraj Bajpai, former Editor of United News of India (UNI), passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Ghaziabad near here in the early hours of today.

He was 64. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

His family told NetIndian that Bajpai suffered a cardiac arrest around 0130 hours today.

Bajpai joined UNI in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s and moved in 1993 to Delhi, where he covered various beats. In 2016, he was appointed as Editor of UNI and retired from the news agency in 2017. Since then, he has been writing regularly for various media outlets and was also involved in some media projects.

During his long career, Bajpai was admired for his political reporting and his many contacts across the political spectrum and in politics. His amiable and helpful nature earned for him friends within media organisations and outside all over the country.

His family said the last rites would be performed after the arrival of his daughter from the United States.

NNN