Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson appointed as CEO & MD of Air India

Mumbai, May 12, 2022

Campbell Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), was today named as the new CEO and Managing Director (MD) of Air India, which is now part of the Tata Group at the end of a disinvestment process carried out by the Government of India late last year.

"The Air India board approved the appointment of Mr Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals," a press release from Tata Sons said.

Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India and Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, said, “I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline.”

Wilson started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. He then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016.

Wilson then served as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales, and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.

Wilson holds a Master of Commerce in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

“It is an honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata group. Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition," Wilson said.

The Tata Group had, in February this year, named former Turkish Airlines Chairman Mehmet Ilker Ayci as the new CEO and MD of Air India. He later declined the position.

