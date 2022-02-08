Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed as Vice-Chancellor of JNU

New Delhi, February 8, 2022

The Government has appointed Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Professor of Politics and Public Administration at Savitribai Phule Pune University in Maharashtra, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Pandit's appointment is for a period of five years from the date of assumption of office.

She has succeeded Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, who has been named as the new Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Pandit, 59, was born in St Petersburg, Russia, where her mother, the late Prof Mulamoodi Adilakshmi, was a professor of Tamil and Telugu at the Leningrad Oriental Faculty Department. Her father, the late Dr Dhulipudi Anjaneyulu, was a retired civil servant and author and journalist.

She did her schooling in Tamil Nadu and took a B. A. in History and Social Psychology in 1983 from Presidency College, Madras University, with a gold medal. She then took her M. A. in Political Science in 1985 from the same college, with second rank in the university. She did her M. Phil. in International Relations from JNU in 1986 and completed her Ph.D. from the same universit in 1990. She also has a post-doctoral diploma in Peace and Conflict Studies from Uppsala University, Sweden in 1996.

Pandit began her teaching career at Goa University before joining the University of Pune.

