Sanjiv Mehta to take over as President of FICCI on December 18

New Delhi, December 6, 2021

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), will be appointed as the President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the conclusion of it 94th annual general meeting on December 18.

Mehta, currently, the Senior Vice President of FICCI, will succeed Uday Shankar, the current President of FICCI.

Mehta is also the President of Unilever South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), and is a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive which is Unilever’s Global Executive Board, a press release from FICCI said.

During his eight years at the helm, HUL’s market capitalisation has increased by over $55 billion making it one of the most valuable companies in the country. In this period, HUL has won several awards and recognitions including the prestigious Economic Times ‘Company of the Year’ & ‘Corporate Citizen of the Year’ awards, Business Standard’s ‘Company of the year’ award and the ‘Best Governed Company’ award by the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability. Forbes rated HUL as the most innovative company in India and the 8th most innovative company in the world. Aon Hewitt in a global study rated HUL as the 3rd best company globally for building leaders.

Mehta, alongside leading HUL, is also a Director on the Board of Indian School of Business, member of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust and the South Asia Advisory Board of Harvard Business School. He chairs Xynteo’s ‘Vikaasa’, a coalition of top Indian and MNC companies.

Mehta has done his Bachelors in Commerce (India), Chartered Accountancy (India) and has also completed his Advanced Management Program (Harvard Business School).

