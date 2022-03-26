Sanjay Kumar takes over as Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited

New Delhi, March 26, 2022

Sanjay Kumar took over on Friday as the Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the country's largest CNG distribution company.

The company operates City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks across 30 districts in four states including the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Kumar, a Mechanical Engineer from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA, brings to IGL a rich domain experience of over 34 years in the gas sector during his tenure in GAIL (India) Ltd.

This cross-functional experience since 1988 when he joined GAIL (India) Ltd., has enabled him to gain deep insight of gas and LNG value chain, a press release from IGL said.

Before joining the current assignment, Sanjay Kumar was responsible for overseeing and growing GAIL’s Gas Marketing and Transmission business. In 2011, Kumar was tasked with setting up GAIL’s overseas LNG trading subsidiary GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. in Singapore. This was the first such subsidiary created by any Indian oil & gas PSU and over the next five years, he played an important role in developing this subsidiary into a well-established player in the global LNG market.

He has also been GAIL’s nominee Director on the Boards of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) and GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Kumar has taken over the reins of IGL from A. K. Jana, who has been repatriated back to GAIL (India) Ltd. before his superannuation from GAIL (India) Ltd.

IGL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd. and BPCL with the government of NCT of Delhi holding a 5 per cent equity stake.

IGL has city gas distribution infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehpur, Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Hamirpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, parts of Kanpur and Meerut which consists of more than 17,000 kms of pipeline network. IGL is meeting fuel requirements of over 1.2 million vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG) in the Natinal Capital Region through a network of more than 600 CNG stations. IGL has connected nearly two million households in these cities with piped natural gas (PNG).

