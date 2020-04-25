Sanjay Kothari sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner

New Delhi, April 25, 2020

Sanjay Kothari, who was Secretary to the President of India, was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

Kothari, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1978 batch (Haryana cadre), made and subscribed to the oath of his office before President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President, the new CVC and others present at the ceremony wore masks in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Kothari, who was serving then as Chairman, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), was appointed as Secretary to the President in July, 2017 for a two-year term.

Before that he had served as Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training at the Centre and in various positions in Haryana.

In July 2019, the Government extended his term as Secretary to the President. The extended term was on a co-terminous basis with the President's term or until further orders, whichever was earlier.

