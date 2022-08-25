Samir V Kamat appointed as Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO

New Delhi, August 25, 2022

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Distinguished Scientist, Director General Naval Systems & Materials (NS & M), has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Commitee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment of Dr Kamat to the post with effect from the date of his assumption of charge till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He will succeed Dr G Satheesh Reddy, who, on completion of his tenure, has been named as Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister.

Dr. Kamat obtained B. Tech. (Hons) in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1985 and PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from The Ohio State University, USA in 1988, specialising in the area of mechanical behaviour of materials.

Dr. Kamat joined DRDO at DMRL, Hyderabad, as Scientist 'C' in 1989 and rose to the position of OS/Sc 'H' in October 2013. Later, he took over as the Director of the laboratory on August 17, 2015.

Over the last 25 years, Dr Kamat has made significant contributions in the area of microstructure-mechanical property correlations in advanced materials such as particulate reinforced metal matrix composites, ceramic matrix composites, aluminium-lithium alloys, high strength aluminium alloys and titanium alloys which led to their development for various defence applications. His work on stress corrosion cracking (SCC) behaviour of ultrahigh strength 250 grade maraging and DMR 1700 steels resulted in the development of three-layer coating system for protection of these steels against SCC failure in marine environment. The coating system has been implemented for protection of all rocket motor casings made out of 250 grade maraging used in various missiles being developed in DRDO.

Dr Reddy, who was appointed Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO in August, 2018, is a distinguished aerospace scientist.

Reddy, renowned for his research and development in missile systems and sustained contributions towards advancement of aerospace technologies and industries, had served as the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister before that.

Reddy led the conceptualization, design and development of inertial sensors, navigation schemes, algorithms systems, calibration methodologies, sensor models, simulation along with development of satellite navigation receivers and hybrid navigation systems.

Under his leadership, advanced products and varieties of avionics systems have been produced and successfully flight tested in strategic programmes of the country.

A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy is a renowned navigation scientist.

