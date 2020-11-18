Sahitya Academy recipient Bangla poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta passes away

Kolkata, November 18, 2020

Sahitya Academy award winner Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta has passed away at his residence in Germany. He was 87. The news of his demise was confirmed by his wife Elizabeth.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence on the celebrated poet's death on Tuesday night.

"Saddened at the passing away of Sahitya Academy award-winning poet and translator Alokeranjan Dasgupta. My condolences to his family and admirers," the Chief Minister said.

Dasgupta completed his studies from Visva Bharati school and then St. Xaviers College and Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata. He was faculty at JU, teaching competitive literature. Later, he moved to Germany on a scholarship and settled down there.

His first book, titled "JoubanBaul", was published in 1959. After that he authored several books and translated many literary works. The poet also paid a vital role in consolidating Indo-German cultural ties in his lifetime.

IANS