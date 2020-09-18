S Aparna appointed as Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals

New Delhi, September 18, 2020

Ms. S. Aparna, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch (Gujarat cadre), awaiting posting, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

She will succeed P O Vaghela, IAS (GJ;86), on his superannuation on September 30, a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

Ms Aparna was until recently the Executive Director representing the constituency of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka in the World Bank. She had earlier served as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The notification said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had also approved the appointment of Anand Kumar, lAS (KL:84), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment vice Ajoy Kumar, lAS (BH:84) upon his superannuation on 30.09.2020.

Apurva Chandra, lAS (MH:88), Special Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, vice Heera Lal Samariya, lAS (TG:85) upon his superannuation on 30.09.2020, it added.

NNN