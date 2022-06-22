Ruchira Kamboj appointed as next Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York

New Delhi, June 22, 2022

Ruchira Kamboj, presently Ambassador of India to Bhutan, has been appointed as the country's next Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Kamboj, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1987 batch, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Kamboj was the topper among women in the 1987 Civil Services Examination and the topper of the 1987 IFS batch.

Kamboj had served as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2002-2005.

From 2006-2009, she was India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa. Later, she had a stint as the Deputy Head of the Office of the Secretary General at the Commonwealth Secretariat London.

From 2011-2014, she was India's Chief of Protocol, the first and only lady so far in Government to have held this position.

She was posted as India's Ambassador to UNESCO Paris in April 2014.

Kamboj was the High Commissioner of India to South Africa, with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Lesotho from July 2017.

She was posted as Ambassador to Bhutan in February 2019.

