Rémi Maillard appointed as President of Airbus India and Head of South Asia

New Delhi, June 25, 2020

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has appointed Rémi Maillard as President of Airbus India and Managing Director of South Asia region, effective September 1, 2020.

Maillard, currently Head of Airbus Services, will succeed Anand Stanley who will move to Singapore as President, Airbus Asia-Pacific, a press release from the company said.

Both will report directly to Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International of Airbus.

In his new role, Maillard will lead Airbus’ business in South Asia. He will be responsible for commercial aircraft sales and business development, and he will manage Airbus’ regional footprint, which includes engineering, innovation, customer support and services as well as training. He will also help progress Airbus’ top defence and helicopters campaigns and boost the company’s ‘Make in India’ programmes, the release said.

As Head of Services, he has been responsible for growing the Airbus commercial aircraft Services business and overseeing maintenance, upgrades, flight hour services, and training operations with a focus on creating value for customers and enhancing their operational performance.

“Rémi has rich experience in the Airbus organisation and is the right person to take on the lead of the company in India and South Asia - a region that is both a key growth market as well as a resource base for us. His skills and personality will contribute to further consolidate Airbus’ strong position in the region,” said Scherer.

“I warmly thank Anand for strengthening the local footprint of Airbus here and look forward to continuing working with him in his new role in the Asia Pacific region,” he added.

Maillard, 40, joined Airbus in 2008 and has held several leadership roles. He started his career at Airbus Helicopters, leading a transformation programme for the company’s Research and Development activities. He then served as the Chief Engineer of the Tiger programme before playing a key role in the development of the H175 programme and its Entry-into-Service as the Chief Engineer. He also held the position of Head of Development Chief Engineers spearheading engineering activities for major helicopter development programmes.

Prior to joining Airbus, Maillard worked as an Associate Director with a consulting firm specialising in industrial strategy. He holds degrees in Engineering and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris.

