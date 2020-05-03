Riddhima Kapoor arrives in Mumbai to join her family

Mumbai, May 3, 2020

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on Saturday night by road to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai in time to attend her father's last rites.

Riddhima came along with her daughter Samara.

" Papa I love you I will always love you-RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day," Riddhima wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with her father.

"I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever," she concluded with a heart and distraught emoji.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with cancer. The last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city's Chandanwadi crematorium.

IANS