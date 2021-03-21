Renowned Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra passes away

Bhubaneswar, March 21, 2021

Eminent Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra, the wife of legendary Odissi dance guru late Kelucharan Mohapatra, passed away at her residence here on Saturday night. She was 86.

Mohapatra was suffering from age related ailments for a long time, family sources said on Sunday.

Several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed grief at Mohapatra's demise.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to late Laxmipriya Mohapatra while remembering her great contribution to the field of Odissi dance and her entire family for promoting the dance form.

The Chief Minister also announced a state funeral for late Mohapatra, who will be cremated in Puri on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

IANS