Rekha Sharma gets another three-year term as Chairperson of National Commission for Women

New Delhi, August 7, 2021

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has been nominted to the position for another three years, an official announcement said here today.

"In pursuance of Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 (20 of 1990),Central Government hereby nominates Smt. Rekha Sharma, as Chairperson of the National Commission for Women,for another term of three years w.e.f. 07.08.021, or till the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," it said.

The National Commission for Women was set up as statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 ( Act No. 20 of 1990 of Govt.of India ) to, among other things, review the Constitutional and legal safeguards for women; recommend remedial legislative measures; facilitate redressal of grievances; and advise the Government on all policy matters affecting women.

Sharma had taken over as Chairperson of NCW National Commission for Women on August 7, 2018.

She has been associated with the Commission as a member since August, 2015 and held additional charge as Chairperson, NCW with effect from September 29, 2017 before becoming its Chairperson on August 7, 2018.

Prior to her appointment to the NCW, she she was the BJP district secretary and media in-charge in Haryana, and a Member of the District Consumer & Redressal Forum.

