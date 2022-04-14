Ranbir-Alia wedding: Ranbir takes home his 'dulhaniya'

Mumbai, April 14, 2022

The most awaited wedding of the year took place today and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married. The star couple exchanged wedding vows at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

The wedding took place in the presence of family members and close friends. The actors, who have been in a relationship for over five years, took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour-coordinated outfits.

While the immediate family members were seen dressed in their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations.

While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of Vastu residence. The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.

Later, Alia and Ranbir shared a bunch of dream-like pictures of the wedding.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures with Ranbir, who's seen sporting a well-developed beard. She wrote in the caption: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home, in our favourite spot -- the balcony we've spent the last five years of our relationship -- we got married."

She continued: "With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together, memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

In the pictures, the star couple can be seen wearing cream-coloured wedding outfits, drenched in the golden shade of the setting Mumbai sun.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of "Brahmastra" in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in the same year.

IANS