Rakesh Kumar Jain takes over as Director (Finance), GAIL

New Delhi, December 3, 2021

Rakesh Kumar Jain has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of GAIL (India) Limited.

A cost and management accountant by profession, Jain started his career in GAIL as a management trainee in 1992 and has risen through the ranks to his present position, a press release from the company said.

Prior to his appointment as Director (Finance), Jain held the position of Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) in GAIL. Additionally, he holds the position of Director in Indraprastha Gas Limited. Earlier he was on the Board of Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt. Ltd (RGPPL).

As Executive Director (Finance & Accounts), he headed Corporate Finance and Treasury section in large mobilisation of funds from domestic and international markets and took investment decisions in large infrastructure projects. He was also actively involved in investor relations and interactions with analysts fraternity.

Jain has worked in the areas of Corporate Finance and Treasury including Forex Risk Management, Capital Budgeting, Corporate Budgets, Corporate Accounts, Finalization of Long Term international LNG and Gas Agreements, Pricing, Liquefaction and Regasification Terminal Service Agreement, Mergers & Acquisitions, Taxation, Regulatory aspects, and so on.

Besides serving a long tenure at GAIL, he was on deputation to Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), as Joint Director (Commercial and Finance). During his stint at PNGRB, he was actively engaged in the review of tariff regulations, conceptualization of unified tariff, authorization of CGD 9th & 10th bidding rounds, and finance functions, etc. He has also worked in almost all business verticals of GAIL including GAIL’s largest Petrochemical plant at Pata.

