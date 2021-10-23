Rajneesh Karnatak assumes charge as Executive Director of Union Bank of India

Mumbai, October 23, 2021

Rajneesh Karnatak assumed charge as Executive Director of Union Bank of India here on Friday.

Prior to his new assignment, Karnatak was the Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank.

A post-graduate in Commerce and a Certified Associate from Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB), Karnatak has 27 years of banking experience.

As General Manager in erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, he has headed large Corporate Credit Branches and verticals such as Credit Monitoring, Digital Banking and Mid Corporate Credit. Post the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce into Punjab National Bank, he headed the Credit Review & Monitoring Division and Corporate Credit Division.

Karnatak has attended various training and Leadership Development Programs from IIM-Kozhikode and JNIDB Hyderabad and has also taken part in Advance Management Programme at IMI (International Management Institute) Delhi and IIBF (Indian Institute of Banking & Finance). He was a part of 1st batch of Senior Officers selected by Bank Board Bureau for Leadership Development Programme of IIM Bangaore & Egon Zehnder.

He has also served as a Nominee Director on behalf of PNB on the Board of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. and ISARC (India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited).

