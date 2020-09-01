Rajiv Kumar takes over as new Election Commissioner

New Delhi, September 1, 2020

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar assumed charge as an Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India (ECI) here today.

He joins Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in the three-member body.

Rajiv Kumar is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1984 batch (Jharkhand cadre). He was Secretary, Department of Financial Services from September, 2017, and was designated as Finance Secretary on July 30, 2019. The most senior among the Secretaries in the Ministry of Finance is usually designated as the Finance Secretary.

He retired from service in February this year and was, on April 20, appointed as the Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) for a three-year term.

Rajiv Kumar has filled the vacancy caused by the resignation of Ashok Lavasa, who is, incidentally, also a former Finance Secretary.

Lavasa has been appointed as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships in the Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Born on February 19, 1960, Rajiv Kumar has during his 36 years in the IAS worked in various Ministries at the Centre and in Bihar and Jharkhand.

