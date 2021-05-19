Rajasthan loses 4th MLA to Covid as BJP's Gautamlal Meena passes away

Jaipur, May 19, 2021

Rajasthan BJP MLA Gautamlal Meena, from Dhariwad assembly constituency in Pratapgarh, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

On May 16, Meena was admitted to hospital in Udaipur on the initiative taken by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. He was put on a ventilator two days back.

His condition continued to deteriorate in the last two days and he died around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP state president Satish Poonia offered their condolences on the demise.

He is the fourth MLA in the state to have died of COVID.

Earlier, BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari from Rajsamand, Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi from Sahada in Bhilwara and Gajendra Singh Shaktawat in Udaipur's Vallabhnagar passed away due to Covid.

IANS