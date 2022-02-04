Rahul Bhatia appointed Managing Director of IndiGo airline

New Delhi, February 4, 2022

The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates India's leading domestic carrier IndiGo, at its meeting here today unanimously approved the appointment of its co-founder and promoter Rahul Bhatia as its Managing Director with immediate effect.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the members of the company, a press release from InterGlobe said.

IndiGo Chairman Meleveetil Damodaran said, “This will further strengthen the airline in the years ahead." He added that Bhatia would oversee all aspects of the airline, and actively lead the management team.”

Bhatia stated that his agenda would be transformational and would focus on expanding the airline’s presence in India and in international markets and building for the long term.

Ronojoy Dutta, CEO & Wholetime Director, IndiGo said, “I would describe Rahul as a restless and driven entrepreneur, who is always looking for bigger and improved opportunities in any business or venture. For example, our initiative into Cargo, as well as the entire digitisation in the last couple of years were spearheaded by Rahul. We are now entering a new phase in our journey, with more international and long-haul flights. In this evolving and exciting environment, strengthening the thought leadership in the company is a timely and welcome move.”

The announcement came on a day when the low-cost carrier reported a net profit of Rs 129.8 crore on a year-on-year basis in Q3FY22.

IANS adds:

The airline had posted a net loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income for the quarter ended December 2021 was Rs 9,480.1 crore, representing an increase of 63.5 per cent over the same period last year.

Its passenger ticket revenues were Rs 8,073.1 crore, an increase of 98.4 per cent and ancillary revenues at Rs 1,141.7 crore, an increase of 41.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The airline said it had a total cash balance of Rs 17,318.9 crore comprising Rs 7,814.1 million of free cash and Rs 9,504.8 crore of restricted cash.

"I am pleased that we were able to report a profit for the third quarter. It demonstrates that our business model is fundamentally strong," Dutta said.

"Our employees have remained a pillar of strength throughout this health crisis and have steadfastly provided superior service to our customers."

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. With its fleet of 275+ aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,500 daily flights and connecting 71 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

