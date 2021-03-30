Punjabi singer Diljaan Singh dies in road accident

Chandigarh, March 30, 2021

Well-known Punjabi singer Diljaan Singh died in a car accident near Amritsar on Tuesday, the police said.

He was 31. He is survived by his wife and children, who are settled in Canada.

Diljaan was on his way from Kartarpur town, near Jalandhar, to Amritsar in his Mahindra KUV 100 car when the accident occurred at 2.30 a.m. The singer was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

The police said Diljaan's car hit a stationary truck on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway near Jandiala Guru, some 20 km from Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the death of the singer, saying it is "extremely sad to lose young lives like this on road".

Diljaan, who had hogged the limelight with the reality TV show Sur Kshetra in 2012, was about to release a few new songs.

"Excited for songs 'Tere Warge' and 'Hanju'," the singer had posted on his Facebook page recently.

IANS