Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie the knot for second time on Thursday

Chandigarh, July 6, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will tie the knot for the second time on Thursday at a private ceremony in the presence of AAP's top leadership, including its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mann is getting married to Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor by profession.

The 48-year-old Mann is marrying 1993-born Kaur, who did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Haryana's Mullana in 2018.

In his previous marriage to Inderpreet Kaur, which ended in a divorce in 2016, Mann has two children -- son Dilshan and daughter Seerat -- who are currently staying in the US with their mother.

Both children had attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

Mann's cabinet colleagues -- Aman Arora and Harjot Singh Bains -- have congratulated him on Twitter.

IANS