Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann marries Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 7, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor from Haryana, in a low-key small private ceremony as per Sikh rituals at his official residence here on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was amongst those present on the occasion.

This was the first time that a marriage ceremony was solemnised in the Chief Minister's residence.

Mann, 48, divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from that marriage -- daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Singh Mann (17), who had attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony on March 16.

The Chief Minister made a surprise wedding announcement a day earlier.

Donning golden-coloured attire and a yellow turban with traditional studded 'kalgi' atop, groom Mann arrived for the wedding under a Phulkari 'dupatta' with AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, Kejriwal and a select few AAP senior leaders walking beside him.

Kejriwal performed the wedding rituals as Mann's elder brother.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was also performed with the bride's women friends blocking the entrance of the marriage venue.

After the conclusion of Anand Karaj ceremony, the couple took blessings of those present at the wedding.

Kaur, 32, an MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Mullana in Ambala district, is the youngest of three sisters. The elder ones are settled in the US and Australia.