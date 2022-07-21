Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to Delhi hospital

New Delhi, July 21, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

The Chief Minister was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital on Wednesday after a complaint of stomach pain. As per the information, he was diagnosed with an infection.

A source told IANS that he was being treated by a team of doctors. He has been admitted to a private ward in the hospital and his health condition is normal, the source said.

"There is nothing critical about his health condition and he is being properly looked after by the doctorsm," the source added.

IANS