Popular Bengali astrologer Jayanta Shastri charred to death at his Kolkata home

Kolkata, November 1, 2020

Popular Bengali astrologer Jayanta Shastri died in a fire that broke out at his east Kolkata residence on Sunday morning.

Neighbours and local residents saw the blaze engulfing the second floor of Shastri's Kestopur Barowaritala residence, and immediately informed the police and fire brigade. Two fire tenders were pressed into service.

The locals first saw the flames at around 8 a.m. The fire-fighting operation was hampered as the area is densely populated, an officer said.

Later, Shastri's charred body was recovered from the inside his house. The recovered remains were shifted to a nearby hospital in the EM Bypass where the doctors said over 50 per cent of the victim's body was already charred when he was taken to the hospital.

Fire department sources said the reason of the fire was still not known.

IANS