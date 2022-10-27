Popular Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passes away

Guwahati, October 27, 2022

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami died at a private hospital here on Thursday.

He was 80.

Goswami was unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

He was suffering from heart-related issues and his health had deteriorated since Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on the death of Goswami.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami who made a pioneering contribution to the Assamese film industry. His diverse works will be remembered by several film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers," he said on Twitter.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the veteran actor's death.

Other eminent personalities of the state have expressed grief over Goswami's demise.

Goswami was born in Assam's Tezpur town.

He was an alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India.

He debuted in Assamese cinema as a child artiste in 1957.

The octogenarian worked in a number of Assamese films and was a very popular actor.

Besides the silver screen, Goswami was also active in mobile theatre, advertisements and TV soap operas.

His father Chandradhar Goswami was also a famous actor and his mother Nirupama Goswami a singer.

The Assam government has announced that his last rites would be performed with full state honours.

IANS