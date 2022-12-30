PM Modi's mother Hiraben Modi passes away

Ahmedabad, December 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi passed away at a hospital here early on Friday morning.

She was 99.

She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre a couple of days ago after her health had deteriorated.

"Hiraba Modi passed away on December 30 at 3.30 a.m. (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital," a statement from the hospital said.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God. In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," Modi said on Twitter.

Modi had met his mother for the last time at the hospital where she had been admitted on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister flew down to Ahmedabad again this morning to take part in the last rites of his mother.

