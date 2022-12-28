Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother, Hiraba, on her 100th birthday, in Ahmedabad on June 18, 2022.
PM Modi's mother admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad, condition stable

Ahmedabad, December 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraba, was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad today.

A brief statement from the hospital said her health condition was improving.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about her health.

According to police sources, the Ahmedabad airport area has been declared a no fly zone for drones, and police deployment has also increased, as there is a possibility of the Prime Minister arriving here to see his ailing mother.

