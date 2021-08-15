Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93
Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning, an aide said.

She was 93. Her last rites were performed at the Juhu Crematorium with a few people present in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, said her spokesperson Pritam Sharma.

Her husband, Khayyam, the National Award winning music director, had died after suffering a heart attack on August 19, 2019 at 92.

The couple had a son Pradeep Khayyam, who died in 2012 after a cardiac arrest, stunning his aged parents.

