Piyush Goyal's mother Chandrakanta Goyal passes away

Mumbai, June 6, 2020

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakanta Goyal, the mother of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, passed away here on Saturday morning. She was 88.

Goyal shared the news of his mother's demise with a touching social media post.

"My revered mother, who always guided me with her love and affection, has passed away this morning. She spent her entire life serving and also inspired us to spend our lives to serve. May God grant her place at his feet. Om Shanti," Goyal said in the tweet.

Chandrakanta Goyal, a three-time MLA from Matunga in Mumbai, was the widow of senior BJP leader, the late Ved Prakash Goyal, who was the Shipping Minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

The Goyal family has long been associated with the Jan Sangh and the BJP, and their son Piyush is the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

IANS