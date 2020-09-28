Pharmaceuticals Secretary P D Vaghela appointed new TRAI Chairman

New Delhi, September 28, 2020

The Government today appointed P D Vaghela, currently the Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, as the new Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vaghela, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1986 batch (Gujarat cadre), will succeed Ram Sevak Sharma, who has been holding the position since 2015.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. P. D. Vaghela, IAS (GJ:1986), Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals as Chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

