Parameswaran Iyer appointed as CEO of Niti Aayog

New Delhi, June 24, 2022

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Parameswaran Iyer was today appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog.

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment of Iyer.

The appointment would be for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Iyer, who belonged to the 1981 batch of the IAS (UP cadre) will succeed Amitabh Kant, whose tenure will end on June 30.

Kant, also a former bureaucrat, had been given a one-year extension in his tenure as CEO of Niti Aayog in June last year. He had been appointed to the position in January 2016 after his superannuation from the IAS.

Iyer, who had taken voluntary retirement from the IAS to take up a World Bank assignment in 2009, returned to the Government in 2017 as the Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. In this position, he steered the Swachh Bharat Mission, the ambitious nationwide cleanliness and sanitation campaign to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. He was later also associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aimed at providing piped water supply to all households by 2024. He resigned from the position in 2020 to return to the US to be close to his family and join the World Bank.

