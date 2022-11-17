Pankaj R. Patel appointed as new Chairperson of IIMA Board of Governors

Ahmedabad, November 17, 2022

Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA).

He has succeeded leading industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, who completed his four-year term on November 15.

Patel is the 14th chairperson of the IIMA since the institute was founded in 1961. He has been a member of the IIMA Board of Governors for the past eight years.

“My appointment as a Chairperson comes at an important juncture for the Institute when it is at the cusp of the next phase of its growth. I am excited to be a part of this esteemed institute and look forward to working with the Board of Governors, faculty members, students, staff members, the alumni group, and all other relevant stakeholders. The Board envisages a robust growth for the IIMA and has outlined plans to lead the Institute in this direction. I will be happy to support and share my expertise to help the Board in bringing alive our collective vision for the Institute."

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company with operations in 55 countries worldwide. Patel combines both research and techno-commercial expertise and has published over 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and is a co-inventor in more than 64 patents.

Patel is also a part-time non-official Director in Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India and on the Governing Board of IIM Udaipur, Invest India, and India Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

He is also a Member of the CEO Advisory Committee of International Generics and Biosimilars Association (IGBA). He is a Past President of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). He also officiates on the board of several not-for-profit and charitable institutions. He is the Executive Chairman, Vice President and Trustee of the Gujarat Cancer Society and Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, a Regional Cancer Centre and one of the largest cancer centres of India, reaching out to the needy and underprivileged cancer patients. He also officiates as the Chairman of the Deaf and Mute School, Ahmedabad.

He is also a Director and Chairman on the Board of Zydus Foundation which set up the Zydus Hospital and Medical College, Dahod.

