Pankaj Kumar takes over as ONGC Director (Offshore)

New Delhi, September 5, 2021

Pankaj Kumar has taken over as Director (Offshore) of the public sector Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

In his new position, Kumar will be responsible for the entire gamut of offshore oil & gas fields of ONGC, contributing around 70 per cent of the its crude oil and 78 per cent of its natural gas production, a press release from the company said.

The release said Kumar has more than 34 years of experience across ONGC's business functions, varying from Operations Management of Offshore and Onshore fields, Well Engineering, Joint Venture Management, Corporate Strategic Management and Asset Management.

He has held key positions as Chief of Corporate Strategy & Planning group of ONGC and Asset Manager of Cambay and Ahmedabad Asset.

During his stint in Joint Venture (JV) Operations Group, Kumar was instrumental in the exceptional turnaround of CB-OS/2 Offshore JV block by making it profitable with almost 100 per cent increase in production and delivering complex offshore projects in Panna-Mukta and Tapti block, on-time and within allocated budget.

Kumar contrbuted in formulation of ONGC’s Long Term Growth Strategy: Energy Strategy 2040 as Chief of Corporate Strategy & Planning.

Kumar is also the Chairperson of Society of Petroleum Engineers India Section (SPE) – an international organization formed to collect, disseminate and exchange technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources and related technologies for the public benefit.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) and master’s degree in Process Engineering from IIT Delhi. He completed Advanced Management Programme at IIM Bengaluru and Leadership Development Programme at IIM Calcutta.

