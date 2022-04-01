P Rema, wife of Malayalam actor Jagadish, passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, April 1, 2022

P. Rema, wife of noted actor P. V. Jagadish Kumar popularly known as Jagadish, passed away at their home near here on Friday, the family said.

She was 61.

A former head of the Department of Forensic Medicine of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Rema had taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment.

She is survived by her husband and their two daughters, both doctors.

"Rema had been unwell for some time now and passed away peacefully," said the actor.

The last rites would be held here later in the day.

IANS