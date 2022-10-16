ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis passes away in Kolkata

Kolkata, October 16, 2022

Iconic Indian paediatrician Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of oral rehydration therapy for treatment of diarrhoeal diseases and developed ORS, died at a private hospital here on Sunday.

He was 88.

His family sources said that he was admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks back with a number of age-related ailments including lung problems. However, all the efforts of the doctors to revive his healt failed and he breathed his last on Sunday.

Oral rehydration therapy is an alternative to intravenous rehydration therapy for prevention and treatment of dehydration from diarrhoea in an emergency situation when intravenous therapy is not available.

As per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), oral rehydration therapy is estimated to have saved over 60 million lives.

He was awarded the Pollin Prize in 2002 and Prince Mahidol Award in 2006. He was elected as a foreign member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in 1994.

To recall, Bangladesh came under the grip of cholera during the liberation war there in 1971. Mahalanabis was then serving as a doctor in a refugee camp at the Indo-Bangladesh border area at Bangaon in West Bengal. To protect the people at the camp from cholera and diarrhoea, he prepared an oral solution mixing salt and sugar in water. This solution worked as a miracle in preventing these two fatal diseases and the solution later became famous as oral rehydration solution (ORS).

Mahalanabis completed his degree in MBBS from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in 1958. Later, he secured his Diploma in Child Health from London.

IANS