Olympian footballer Syed Shahid Hakim passes away

Bengaluru, August 22, 2021

Olympian footballer Syed Shahid Hakim, who was also a FIFA international referee, passed away at a private hospital in Gulbarga, Karnataka this morning.

He was 82. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Hakim was part of the Indian squad in the 1960 Olympics. As a FIFA international referee, he supervised many matches in the AFC Asian Cup 1988 at Doha, Qatar.

At home, Hakim was part of the Services squad which lifted the Santosh Trophy in 1960. He remained part of the squad from 1960 to 1966.

At the club level, he played for City College Old Boys (Hyderabad), and Indian Air Force.

A former assistant coach of the Indian national team, he also coached Mahindra and Mahindra in 1998-99, and guided them to win the Durand Cup in 1998. He also coached Salgaocar SC, Hindustan FC, and Bengal Mumbai Club.

He was conferred the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

AIFF President Praful Patel said: “It is devastating to hear that Hakim saab is no more. He was a member of Indian football’s golden generation who played a stellar role in popularising the sport in the country. His contribution to Indian football can never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: “Hakim saab’s legacy will live on. He was a legendary footballer who has been an inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

