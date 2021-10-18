Noted Kannada actor, comedian Shankar Rao passes away
Shankar RaoIANS (FIle photo)
People

Noted Kannada actor, comedian Shankar Rao passes away

IANS

Bengaluru, October 18, 2021

Noted Kannada actor and comedian Shankar Rao passed away at his home here on Monday. He was 88 and unwell for quite some time.

Shankar Rao acted in more than a hundred Kannada films by the side of all popular heroes for over three decades. Some of the stars he worked with included Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, Anant Nag, Lokesh, Srinath, Dwarkeesh, Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Ramesh Arvind, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan.

Closely associated with the stage, Shankar Rao made his film debt in 'Yaara Sakshi'. He also appeared in popular Kannada TV serials such as 'Maya Mruga', 'Silli Lalli' and 'Papa Pandu'.

IANS

Bengaluru
Films
Comedian
Actor
Kannada
Shankar Rao

