Noted danseuse Amala Shankar dies at 101

Kolkata, July 24, 2020

Renowned Indian danseuse Amala Shankar died here on Friday. She was 101.

She was suffering from age-related issues, family sources said.

Wife of legendary dancer and choreographer Uday Shankar, Amala Shankar was a great practitioner of experimental and modern Indian dance. Uday Shankar married Amala in 1942.

A sister-in-law of late musician and composer Ravi Shankar who died in 2012, she was the mother of the late musician Ananda Shankar and actress Mamata Shankar.

"Today, my thamma (grandmother) left us at the age of 101. We just celebrated her birthday last month (June). Feeling so restless that there is no flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. Heartbroken. May her soul rest in peace. This is the end of an era. Love you Thamma. Thank you for everything," her granddaughter Sreenanda Shankar tweeted this morning.

In 1991, Amala Shankar was conferred the Padma Bhushan. She won many other recognitions and prestigious awards for her extraordinary feat in the field of dancing.

Amala Shankar was also awarded Banga Vibhushan by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2011 for her contributions to the art.

IANS