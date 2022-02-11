N Chandrasekaran reappointed as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons for another five years

Mumbai, February 11, 2022

N Chandrasekaran was today reappointed as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, for another five years.

The decision was taken by the Board of Tata Sons at its meeting here today when it considered the reappointment of Chandrasekaran.

Ratan N Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who was a special invitee to the meeting expressed his satisfaction with the progress and performance of the Tata group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.

"The board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years," a press release from Tata Sons said.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said.

Chandrasekaran, 58, who had been the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) since 2009, was appointed as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons by the Board of Directors of the company on January 12, 2016. He took charge from February 21, 2017.

A Tata lifer, he had joined the company in 1987. He was appointed as a Director on the board of Tata Sons on October 25, 2016.

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group comprises 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation, and art and culture.

In 2020-21, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $103 billion (Rs 7.7 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 800,000 people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $314 billion (Rs 23.4 trillion) as of December 31, 2021.

The companies include TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Tata Communications, Indian Hotels, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.

