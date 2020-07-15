N Chandrasekaran, James Taiclet chosen for USBIC 2020 Global Leadership Awards

New Delhi, July 15, 2020

The US-India Business Council today announced that James Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons had been chosen for its 2020 Global Leadership Award.

The awards are given annually since 2007 to recognize top top corporate executives from the United States and India who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and played a major role in advancing the strategic and economic partnership between the United States and India.

"In conferring these awards, we recognize the outstanding contributions of both James Taiclet and N. Chandrasekaran as co-chairs of the U.S.-India CEO Forum, which is critical to deepening the commercial relationship," the announcement said.