N Chandrasekaran, James Taiclet chosen for USBIC 2020 Global Leadership Awards

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, July 15, 2020
The US-India Business Council today announced that James Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons had been chosen for its 2020 Global Leadership Award.
The awards are given annually since 2007 to recognize top top corporate executives from the United States and India who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and played a major role in advancing the strategic and economic partnership between the United States and India.
"In conferring these awards, we recognize the outstanding contributions of both James Taiclet and N. Chandrasekaran as co-chairs of the U.S.-India CEO Forum, which is critical to deepening the commercial relationship," the announcement said.
The 2020 Global Leadership Award to James Taiclet, President & CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation, recognizes outstanding leadership during his tenure at American Tower Corporation, his pivotal new role at Lockheed Martin to advance the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership, and his leadership as a member of the USIBC Global Board of Directors.
The 2020 Global Leadership Award to N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, honors his longstanding leadership in the Tata Group, his commitment to advancing the U.S.-India partnership, and his support for India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and significant other philanthropic initiatives across India and the United States.
The awards will be presented at the India Ideas Summit: Building a Better Future on July 22 when the two recipients will speak on the future of global trade and the US-India partnership.
NNN