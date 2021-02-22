Mohan Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, found dead in Mumbai hotel

Mumbai, February 22, 2021

Mohan S Delkar, the Lok Sabha member from the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel room on Monday morning, official sources said.

Delkar, 58, the leader of the Bharatiya Navshakti Party, Delkar, was a farmer and the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be suicide, though police remain tight-lipped.

Police are investigating when and why he arrived in the city and checked into the south Mumbai hotel where his body was recovered this morning.

A former Congress leader, Delkar was representing the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, adjoining Maharashtra and Gujarat, in the Lok Sabha since 2019.

His body has been sent for autopsy and further details are awaited, the sources said.

IANS