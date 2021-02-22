Mohan Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, found dead in Mumbai hotel
Mohan S DelkarFile photo
People

Mohan Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, found dead in Mumbai hotel

IANS

Mumbai, February 22, 2021

Mohan S Delkar, the Lok Sabha member from the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel room on Monday morning, official sources said.

Delkar, 58, the leader of the Bharatiya Navshakti Party, Delkar, was a farmer and the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be suicide, though police remain tight-lipped.

Police are investigating when and why he arrived in the city and checked into the south Mumbai hotel where his body was recovered this morning.

A former Congress leader, Delkar was representing the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, adjoining Maharashtra and Gujarat, in the Lok Sabha since 2019.

His body has been sent for autopsy and further details are awaited, the sources said.

IANS

Suicide
MP
Found dead
Mohan Delkar
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Lok Sabha Member

Related Stories

No stories found.

Firework

NetIndian
www.netindian.in