Melba Ribeiro, former top cop Julio Ribeiro's wife, passes away

Mumbai, October 31, 2022

Melba Ribeiro, the wife of former top police officer Julio F. Ribeiro, passed away here late on Monday night, the family said.

She is survived by her husband, daughters Ana Carl Saldanha and Nina Engineer, grandchildren and great grandchildren besides her sister Dr. Rosario Menezes.

Her mortal remains shall be kept for public viewing on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a mass at the Sacred Heart Church, in Worli.

The burial will be at the Haines Road Cemetery in Worli, at 5.30 p.m.

Ribeiro, 93, is a former Mumbai Police Commissioner and was the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab at the height of terrorism in that state. He also served as DGP of Gujarat and DG, CRPF, and as India's Ambassador to Romania.

IANS