Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer passes away on stage in Kollam on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29, 2022

Noted Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer collapsed and died while performing on stage at Pathirappaly in Kollam district on Saturday.

He was 78.

Basheer was rendering a Hindi song "Mano ho thum" and suddenly fell on stage at a programme organized by the Blue Diamond orchestra of which he was a part for the past several years.

He was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala but his life could not be saved.

His funeral will be held at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan at 3 p.m. today.

The veteran singer shot into prominence during his school days winning several prizes for his music. Basheer floated a music troupe "Sangeethalaya" at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district which was inaugurated by Malayalam's most reputed singer, K. J. Yesudas.

Basheer was a regular at all temple festivals across Kerala and his song "Akasaroopini, Annapoorneswari" in praise of goddess Durga is one of the songs which was in high demand by the listeners during his public programmes.

He had travelled across the globe with his music and had performed in the United States, United Kingdom, European countries, the Middle East and in the Far East.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan condoled the passing away of Edava Basheer.

