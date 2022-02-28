Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India

New Delhi, February 28, 2022

The Government today appointed Madhabi Puri Buch, former Whole-Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as the Chairman of the market regulator.

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment, which will initially be for a period of three years fromthe date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Buch, a former Executive Director of ICICI Bank (2006-09), will succeed Ajay Tyagi, whose term ended today.

She is the first woman and also the first person from the private sector to be appointed to the top post at SEBI.

Buch had earlier served as CEO of ICICI HFC Ltd and ICICI Web Trade Ltd.

After her stint at ICICI Bank, she was Head of Business Development in Greater Pacific Capital Singapore from 2011 to 2013 and then served as a Consultant to New Development Bank, Shanghai for four months in late 2016.

She has served as CEO of Agora Advisory Pvt Ltd (2013-2017) and as Non-Executive Director in Idea Cellular Ltd, Zensar Technologies, Innoven Capital Pte Ltd, InnoVen Capital India Pvt Ltd, Gabelhorn Investments Pte Ltd and Max Healthcare.

She was Whole Time Member of SEBI from April 2017 to October 2021.

Buch is an alumna of St Stephen's College, University of Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

