Late Sultan Qaboos of Oman chosen for Gandhi Peace Prize for 2019

New Delhi, March 22, 2021

Late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman has been chosen for the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2019 , in recognition of his outstanding contributions for social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by Government of India since 1995 to mark the 125th birth anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation.

The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or sex, an official presss release said.

The jury for the prize is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and includes two ex-officio members -- the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the single largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha -- as well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak.

The release said the jury met on March 19 and, after due deliberations, unanimously decided to confer the prize on the late Sultan Qaboos.

The past awardees include luminaries like Dr. Julius Nyerere, former President of Tanzania; Dr. Gerhard Fischer, Federal Republic of Germany; Ramakrishna Mission; Baba Amte (Murlidhar Devidas Amte); Late Dr. Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa; Grameen Bank of Bangladesh; Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa; Chandi Prasad Bhatt and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Recent awardees include Vivekananda Kendra, India (2015); Akshaya Patra Foundation, India and Sulabh International (Jointly, for 2016); Ekal Abhiyan Trust, India (2017) and Yohei Sasakawa, Japan (2018).

The award carries an amount of Rs. 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/ handloom item.

"Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader whose twin policy of moderation and mediation in addressing international issues won him praise and respect across the globe. He played an important role in supporting peace efforts in various regional disputes and conflicts.

"Sultan Qaboos was the architect of the special ties between India and Oman. He had studied in India and always maintained a special relationship with India. Under his leadership, India and Oman became strategic partners and our mutually beneficial, comprehensive partnership strengthened and scaled newer heights," the release said.

"Gandhi Peace Prize recognizes the unparalleled vision and leadership of the late H.M. Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in strengthening relations between India and Oman, and his efforts to promote peace and non-violence in the Gulf region," it added.

Sultan Qaboos passed away in Muscat on January 11, 2020 at the age of 79, after ruling the Gulf state for nearly five decades.

