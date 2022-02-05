Lata Mangeshkar critical, string of VVIPs call on her

Mumbai, February 5, 2022

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition deteriorated again on Saturday, prompting the doctors to put her back on ventilator support after 10 days.

Medicos attending on her have indicated that the 92-year-old Lata - who was taken off the ventilator on January 27 - is again responding to her ongoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital.

The entire Mangeshkar clan, including her sisters Asha Bhosale, Usha Mangeskar, brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar and other family members are present at the hospital.

A string of VVIPs, including Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, film personalities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP leader M. P. Lodha, and others visited the hospital to enquire after her health.

Lata was admitted to the hospital on January 9 following various health issues, including Covid-19, and has remained there for nearly four weeks now.

Raj Thackeray said that he went specially to discuss with the medical teams treating her at the hospital and dispel rumour-mongering that has been rampant since this afternoon.

The Mumbai Police have deployed additional security around the hospital in south Mumbai to control the anxious crowds comprising the singer's fans and well-wishers attempting to reach there.

IANS