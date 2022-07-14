Lalit Modi says dating Sushmita Sen, shares pics on Twitter

New Delhi, July 14, 2022

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Lalit Modi today announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and also indicated that a marriage is on the cards soon.

Modi first put out the pictures in which he said that he was back in London after a "whirling tour of Maldives and Sardinia with "the families" and referred to the actress as his "better half".

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he said.

That was enough to cause a flutter among the fans, with most concluding that the couple were already married.

But he came up with a clarification quickly. "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he said.

"In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER," he said on Instagram.

IANS adds:

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigations into his alleged role in tax evasion and money-laundering.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film "Dastak". The 46-year-old actress has two daughters -- Alisah and Renee.

